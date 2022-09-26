Watch: Three arrested after police bringing suspected stolen vehicle to halt

Police swarmed on a car in Flat Bush, arresting three people. Video / Supplied

Police swarmed on a car in Flat Bush, arresting three people. Video / Supplied

Dramatic footage shows three people being arrested after police brought their suspected stolen vehicle to a halt in South Auckland.

Police cars can be seen swarming the car on Murphys Rd in Flat Bush, moving behind, beside and in front of it.

The officers then rushed to apprehend the offenders inside.

A police spokeswoman said that a suspected stolen vehicle failed to stop for Police at about 4.30 pm on Alfriston Rd.

The vehicle fled and police did not pursue it initially, but it was tracked by the Eagle chopper.

The vehicle was spiked a short time later on Murphys Rd and it continued on at low speed through the area until patrol vehicles in front and behind the vehicle brought it to a stop.

Three young people were taken into custody, the spokeswoman confirmed.