Watch: 'They're so majestic': Auckland fisherman's stunning encounter with orca

An Auckland fisherman and his family were treated to one of the world's most beautiful sights after they were surrounded by friendly orca while out near Waiheke.

On Saturday morning Casper Heunis was out fishing on his boat with friends and family close to Motuihe Island when he spotted a group of what he thought were dolphins in the distance.

Moments later two orcas appeared from nowhere and started swimming near his boat.

Heunis pulled out his phone and started recording the stunning encounter.

He told the Herald they were so majestic.

Two orca whales gave a family a memory to remember after they were swimming around their boat in the Auckland harbour near Waiheke. Photo / Supplied

"We left fishing to go around Waiheke to a spot known for kingfish. As we drove there I saw the fin sticking out of the water again, this time a lot closer to us.

"It was a large one, much bigger than a dolphin. We stopped and suddenly these two orca came to the boat.

"We chucked them some of our bait like squid and they gobbled that up before swimming under and around and swimming away.

"It's such a massive creature. They looked around 3m in length. When you see it, it's so majestic. It was amazing."

In the video, one of the orca whales can be seen blowing water out of its water hole, giving those on board a thrilling moment.

Heunis can be heard saying "Wow. Wow. Wow. Amazing."

"We chucked them some of our bait like squid and they gobbled that up before swimming under and around and swimming away. Photo / Supplied

While the close encounter lasted about 30 seconds, Heunis said they had close to two hours of uninterrupted viewing of the orca from a distance.

He told the Herald there were more than 20 in the pod.

"There were no other boats out, it was just us, and they were in the water popping up for a good two hours. It was incredible.

"The 7-year-old on board was a little nervous but eventually they warmed up to what they saw and thought it was stunning. I'll 100 per cent cherish this.

"There were probably more than 20 in their pod. It was amazing. They just kept on coming and popping up around the boat."