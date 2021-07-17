Watch: Rescue helicopter plucks traveller from roof of campervan swamped by flooded river

A helicopter pulls off a dramatic rescue in South Island floodwaters in a still from a video posted to Twitter. Photo / Supplied

A rescue helicopter has been filmed rescuing people from a campervan caught in floods in the South Island.

The footage posted to Twitter shows the helicopter hovering over a camper that appears to be swamped by fast running flood waters.

The waters appeared to have risen higher than the campervan's bonnet and were nearly as high as its roof.

VIDEO: Helicopter Rescue from a campervan up the flooded Motueka River @MetService (Credit: Lawson Maclean) pic.twitter.com/tpP8I4hNi4 — samjames.tv (@samjamesnz) July 17, 2021

A caption to the video said it was caught by flood waters from the Motueka River that appeared to have burst its banks.

The helicopter can be seen descending almost to the height of the camper where it looked like at least two people were sheltering on its roof.

The helicopter hovers for close to one minute before it gets close enough for the people to either climb aboard or cling to its undercarriage at which point the choppers is able to fly away and the video cuts out.

