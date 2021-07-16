Motorway gridlock: Long delays on the Southern Motorway as bridge inspected

The closure two lanes of Auckland's Southern Motorway has caused big delays southbound this morning. Photo / NZTA

Southbound traffic on a section of Auckland's Southern Motorway is facing delays this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has warning southbound motorists of delays from the Penrose Rd overbridge back towards the city.

Two southbound lanes were blocked under the Penrose Rd bridge earlier this morning while roading contractors carry out a bridge inspection.

While the inspection work has now been completed, and the lanes have been reopened, a backlog of traffic has banked up around the area.

FINAL UPDATE 10:15AM

The two southbound lanes are now OPEN. Thank you for your patience while inspections took place. ^AL https://t.co/Z3cFHjairr — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 16, 2021

Motorists were also asked to travel through the area with care.

Bad weather is also slowing traffic on other parts of the motorway network.