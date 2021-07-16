Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Motorway gridlock: Long delays on the Southern Motorway as bridge inspected

Quick Read
The closure two lanes of Auckland's Southern Motorway has caused big delays southbound this morning. Photo / NZTA

The closure two lanes of Auckland's Southern Motorway has caused big delays southbound this morning. Photo / NZTA

NZ Herald

Southbound traffic on a section of Auckland's Southern Motorway is facing delays this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has warning southbound motorists of delays from the Penrose Rd overbridge back towards the city.

Two southbound lanes were blocked under the Penrose Rd bridge earlier this morning while roading contractors carry out a bridge inspection.

While the inspection work has now been completed, and the lanes have been reopened, a backlog of traffic has banked up around the area.

Motorists were also asked to travel through the area with care.

Bad weather is also slowing traffic on other parts of the motorway network.