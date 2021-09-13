WATCH: Pulp friction - slippery trail of oranges spilled onto Napier-Taupō highway

A truckload of orange pulp appears to have been spilled on State Highway 5. Video / Nigel Chapman

Motorists travelling along State Highway 5 on Monday have encountered a 1km trail of orange pulp leaked from a truck.

While drivers along the Napier-Taupō road regularly drive through snow and sleety conditions, the pulp was an unexpected find for a truck driver this morning about 6.30am.

A video posted to Facebook shows a truck driving through about a kilometre of what appears to be crushed apples on the road north of Te Haroto.

However, an investigation by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency susbequently bore fruit. A spokesperson said the mess was orange pulp.

The road remained open as the spill was not blocking the road.

As at 10am, contractors were still onsite cleaning it up off the road and traffic was still flowing.

A truck traversing State Highway 5 between Napier-Taupō appears to have dropped a load of orange pulp onto the road. Photo / Nigel Chapman

Police were also notified of the spill about 6am on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

"Apples are reported to have fallen off a tuck and spilled out onto the road," the spokesperson said.

"Police would advise motorists to be aware and take extra care on the road while the spill is cleared."

The notorious route between Napier-Taupō has sparked recent debate over proposed measures to make it safer.

Waka Kotahi recently announced more than $45.5 million funding for safety improvements along Hawke's Bay state highways, including about 82 kilometres along SH5.

This will include median widening and barriers from Esk Valley through to the Hawke's Bay boundary with Bay of Plenty (Rangitaiki).

Other proposed safety measures include reducing the speed limit along SH5 to 80 km/h which proved controversial, generating about 1800 community submissions which the agency is still working through.