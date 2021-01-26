Watch: Police rescue missing Auckland boy 100m out to sea

A still from the video showing police reaching the boy 100m offshore from Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A young boy has been rescued 100m out to sea in Auckland after earlier being reported missing from his home.

Auckland's police helicopter and ground teams can be seen in a newly released video rushing to the southern suburb of Wattle Downs and quickly beginning the hunt for the boy.

The incident took place on January 2, when the boy's mum dialled 111.

She told police her son had managed to get out of their home and she didn't know where he had gone.

'It was also reported to police that he has a disability that means he is unable to communicate with people," police said.

Scrambling to the scene, the police Eagle helicopter could then be seen directing search operations from above.

That included officers in the chopper helping direct colleagues on the ground towards members of the public who could be questioned about whether they may have seen the young boy or not.

Then the video shows police communications relaying a message to the chopper crew from the boy's mother.

"The mum said he's got a fascination with the water. He doesn't know how to swim."

The helicopter team quickly redirect their camera to the water and moments later sight the boy.

"Officer on the beach, straight ahead of you 100m out in the water," the helicopter team report over the radio.

"A little boy, guys, looks like it's fairly shallow, you'll have to get out."

A police officer on the ground then makes his way out to the boy with the aid of what looks like members of the public before reaching him and carrying him back to shore.

"Thankfully he was not injured and police were able to reunite him with his family," the Counties Manukau Police Facebook page stated.

Facebook users were full of praise for police in the comments below

"Awesome NZ Police," one said.

"I live in Wattle Downs and the whole community was stoked with your work. So glad that little boy was found safe, a parent's worst nightmare."