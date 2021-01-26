Wairoa police carrying guns after firearm incidents

Wairoa police are temporarily carrying guns after a shooting and several firearm incidents in the town.

Police have charged a man after shots were fired at a vehicle in Lucknow St, Wairoa, and are also investigating how a man arrived at Wairoa Hospital with a suspicious gunshot wound.

Tairawhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama said a 19-year-old man had been charged with possession of an offensive weapon after shots were fired at a vehicle in Lucknow Street yesterday.

No one was injured in this incident.

Another two men, aged 19 and 23, were charged with unlawful assembly and assault in relation to another matter, Aberahama said.

Police are also investigating how a man arrived at Wairoa Hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Aberahama said further incidents have been reported where firearms have been presented at people or vehicles, but have not been fired.



"Police understand incidents like this can cause a great deal of concern in

the community, however, we would like to reassure the public that these

incidents involve specific groups of people who are targeting each other.

"Police have increased our presence in our

communities and I have authorised temporary carriage of firearms for police

staff in the Wairoa area.

"We are asking people to remain alert to any suspicious activity, and to

report anything concerning to us immediately.

If people have information for police, they can call 105 and quote file number

210123/1106.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555

111.