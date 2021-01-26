Christchurch police in plea for help to find lost tricycle

Police are seeking the public's help in getting the stolen tricycle returned to its owner. Photo / Supplied

A specialised tricycle has been stolen from a Christchurch charity.

Canterbury Police are now asking for the public's help in finding the red Gomier 20-inch 6-speed tricycle so they can return it to its owner - described by police as a "disabled gentleman".

The trike was stolen from the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust on Ilam Rd, Burnside, between December 17 and January 14.

The specialised piece of equipment "makes a huge difference to his daily life", police say.

If anyone has any information which may help police reunite the trike with its owner, please contact police on 105 and quote file 210115/3505.

Alternatively, the trike can be returned to the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust at 279 Ilam Rd.