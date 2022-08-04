Police are seeking the public's help to find a particular car involved in a hit and run, as seen in the video below. Video / Counties Manukau Police

Police are seeking the public's help to find a particular car involved in a hit and run, as seen in the video below. Video / Counties Manukau Police

The police has asked the public for help identifying a vehicle involved in a early morning hit-and-run in Auckland that left the victim with serious and life-changing injuries.

The incident happened around 3.15am on July 3 on Chapel Rd in Flat Bush.

The victim pulled over his car to retrieve his cellphone which had fallen under the seat. As he was getting out of the vehicle, he was hit from behind by another car.

Detective Rowan Mckinlay-Sadgrove said the victim has needed multiple surgeries on both his legs.

"The victim's vehicle has sustained significant damage. This will mean the offending vehicle will have as well.

"If you know anyone who has arrived home with damage to their vehicle that could be like this, please contact us."

In a statement, detective senior sergeant Natalie Nelson said despite extensive inquiries and CCTV analysis, police had been unable to identify the vehicle involved.

"Now police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the vehicle in CCTV footage being released."

Anyone with information that help the investigation is asked to contact police by calling 105 referencing file number 220703/2421.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.