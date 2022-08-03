South Auckland locals filmed dirt bike riders popping wheelies and speeding down the road. Video / Newshub

Dirt bike riders continue to menace the streets of South Auckland with new footage showing one group brazenly performing stunts on a major road in broad daylight.

The video, recorded on Cavendish Drive in Manukau on Sunday afternoon, shows riders speeding past without helmets and pulling wheelies.

Newshub reported that the person who filmed the incident said the same group had attacked another road user.

"For the people who work around shops, it's okay, they don't get threatened but road users [are] still facing some issues," the witness said.

"Last time, I saw a biker of this group swearing at a driver and the car got kicked because the driver didn't want to let them pass him."

Police told Newshub they were "disappointed" to see the behaviour and "it will not be tolerated".

They urged anyone with information about the riders to get in touch with police and to call 111 if they see dirt bike riders engaging in illegal or dangerous behaviour.

The scenes on Cavendish Drive are the latest in a long history of motorcycle mayhem plaguing South Auckland streets.

Last year more than 130 people were arrested or charged and almost 100 vehicles and bikes impounded in a year-long police operation targeting dirt bike and illegal street racing.

Operation Whakatika was launched by the Counties Manukau police department at the beginning of 2021 to investigate offending on the roads by dirt bike riders and illegal street racers.

Counties Manukau district prevention manager Inspector Jared Pirret announced the results of the operation in January and acknowledged the community frustration.

"We know that our community get frustrated at the dangerous and often brazen antics by dirt bike riders and street racers," Pirret said.

"Often when police are notified at the time to these types of reports, we are not in a position to immediately intervene as it creates significant safety risks for those involved as well as other innocent road users.

"Our results speak for themselves, and we want this to be a message to dirt bike riders and illegal street racers causing issues on our roads – we will keep investigating those involved, impounding your vehicles and bikes and issuing fines or prosecuting you."