Waikato police officer Nicola MacKenzie lost control of her patrol car while travelling at 146km/h and crashed into Hamilton's Fairfield Bridge, seriously injuring her colleague. Photo / NZME
An on-duty police officer reached speeds of “at least” 146km/h as she chased a stolen car before slamming on the brakes of her vehicle, mounting a kerb and crashing through a metal barrier.
Nicola Rose MacKenzie escaped the patrol car, which became embedded in the concrete wall of a bridge,without any injuries but her colleague was left with a fractured arm, a concussion, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and needed almost 12 months off work.
As a result of the crash, MacKenzie, 32, appeared in the Hamilton District Court last week to face a driving charge.
She pushed for permanent name suppression and a discharge without conviction.
Boot said his client was remorseful for causing the injuries and added the pair were not friends before the crash, but work colleagues.
“I don’t really understand why it is so difficult to say sorry ... to express herself,” the judge said. “What is the problem with it?”
‘I feel absolutely horrible’
She then took the unusual step of suggesting that Boot’s client stand in the witness box and answer a few questions, adding it would be to the defendant’s credit when it came to determining the discharge application.
MacKenzie agreed.
“What I have been quite surprised by is the fact I haven’t really seen any expression from you about how you feel about what has occurred,” the judge said to MacKenzie.
“Because at the moment, the way [it’s coming across] is possibly just a bit cold.”
Judge Clark said the urgency of the situation did not warrant the speed at which MacKenzie was driving.
She had some initial public safety concerns about MacKenzie being on the road but was reassured after being told the officer would have to start her police driver licensing from scratch.
“In these circumstances, she may have overestimated her abilities and underestimated the conditions.
“This can never happen again. That’s the short point.”
The judge granted the discharge application but warned that she “certainly wasn’t” sending a message to suggest police were “exempt from obeying the usual rules and their own protocols when dealing with driving situations”.
She declined name suppression, saying it was a “high threshold and one which has not been reached”.
MacKenzie was ordered to pay $2000 in emotional harm reparation.
‘Risk assessment is required’
When contacted for comment, Inspector Andrea McBeth, Hamilton City area commander said she couldn’t comment specifically on MacKenzie’s case as it was still subject to an employment process.
However, in response to questions about police heading to urgent jobs, McBeth said there were clear guidelines, “which stipulate that officers must be able to justify their manner of driving, considering all circumstances that existed at the time”.
“When police staff are undertaking urgent driving duty, a continuous risk assessment is required.
“The safety of both police staff and the public is prioritised.
“Factors such as the environment, weather conditions and the seriousness of the incident are all considered.”