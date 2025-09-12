Advertisement
New Zealand

Waikato police officer Nicola MacKenzie’s push to avoid conviction after high-speed crash into city bridge

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Waikato police officer Nicola MacKenzie lost control of her patrol car while travelling at 146km/h and crashed into Hamilton's Fairfield Bridge, seriously injuring her colleague. Photo / NZME

An on-duty police officer reached speeds of “at least” 146km/h as she chased a stolen car before slamming on the brakes of her vehicle, mounting a kerb and crashing through a metal barrier.

Nicola Rose MacKenzie escaped the patrol car, which became embedded in the concrete wall of a bridge,

