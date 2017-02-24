Watch NZH Local Focus: Who designed the Maori flag?

Linda Munn was there the day the Tino Rangatiratanga flag was created.
She says it was all about trying to re-engage Māori with the issues facing their culture.
"It was a way of trying to bring everyone back in. Trying to find something that would be a symbol that Maori could fly that was our own."
Ms Munn is the last-surviving member of a trio of women - including Jan Dobson and Hiraina Marsden - who conceptualised the flag in October 1989.
"I think we were quite naive back then, I know I was. Jan was probably the most experienced, she was awesome, she was always a mobiliser."