Watch NZH Local Focus: Rotorua scheme helping young apprentices to aim high

A Rotorua scheme is empowering young apprentices fresh out of study.
My Future Rocks helped Brandon Pirini get his apprenticeship as an electrician.
"It's good that they can help you get to the bigger industries if you're too scared or nervous to meet the big guys and ask them for a placement. They're always talking to you, helping you out, telling you things that you could be doing, to update your CV if it isn't up to date. Tips like that, those little things that just really help you."
Ex-Aucklander and My Future Rocks founder Bruce Howat says the regions punch above their weight.
"If in Auckland the benchmark for young people was high, the benchmark is higher in Rotorua. I've been so impressed by their quality, their excitement at the opportunity and their craving to prove themselves."