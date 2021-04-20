Watch live: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media after Covid-19 case confirmed at Auckland Airport

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern speaks to media after Covid case at Auckland Airport

The Prime Minister is visiting a South Auckland marae as confirmation of a new border case is revealed.

Jacinda Ardern is at Papatuanuku Kokiri Marae in Mangere.

She is due to address media.

The stand-up coincides with an announcement by the Ministry of Health that a new border-related Covid case has been detected on the second day of the transtasman travel bubble.

The ministry revealed Covid-19 had been detected in a worker at Auckland Airport.

It said the usual protocol of isolating the case, interviewing them, and tracing their contacts and movements was now underway.

More information will be provided later today.

The Prime Minister is today paying a special visit to a community food sharing initiative Kai Ika Project, that focuses on reducing waste.

The initiative aims to change the way people perceive 'waste' through recovering unwanted fish parts and sharing it with people who want them.

A filleting service processes catch and ensures anything that isn't wanted is fully used.

In a Facebook post the project posted a picture of fish being smoked yesterday saying it was preparing for a special visitor with a smoke up of some fresh unwanted snapper and kingfish parts recovered from its filleting service.

"The biggest challenge with smoking fish is hiding it from the crew once it's done," it teased.

She will answer questions at a media stand-up at the end of the visit.