Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak to media briefly at 1.45pm before Parliament meets to speak about the Parliament protest and actions to end it.

The protest will be the only matter Parliamentarians debate today - the House decided last night to hold a special debate at 2pm and then adjourn Parliament for the week.

Both Ardern and National Party leader Christopher Luxon are expected to speak in that debate.

After police cleared the grounds in an often violent confrontation with protesters, Ardern said she was "both angry and deeply saddened" to see Parliament's grounds treated in that way.

She said police had expected hostility, resistance and violence "it is another thing entirely to witness it".

Media were allowed back onto the forecourt this morning for the first time in 24 days - it has been closed throughout the protests.

The only area that seems to have remained in good condition is Parliament's rose garden, home to very old rose bushes.

Diggers are still removing the debris of the protest - it is understood about 40 rubbish trucks of material are expected to be removed.

Earlier Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said it was a relief to see it end, despite the clean-up now required.

"It's been an incredibly distressing time for Wellingtonians over the past three weeks - not only have they been harassed and spat at and bullied, but they've also seen the city that they love be trashed."

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning that police had tried to work with protest organisers but a lack of leadership and cohesion made this impossible.

"We were left with no option to do what we did yesterday to restore the site."

"I'm pleased that we've got to here. I never wanted it to end like that, but we did what we had to do."