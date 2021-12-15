Watch: Large police presence carrying riot gear and tasers arrest man in Ponsonby, Auckland

Police respond to incident in Ponsonby. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland suburban street has been shut down this afternoon with officers carrying riot shields and tasers seen on the road alongside six police cars.

Police responded to a family harm incident at a property on Richmond Rd, Ponsonby just after 5.30pm today.

A witness said police officers used a taser and riot gear to get to a person in a property.

Police confirmed one person was arrested.

Witnesses in the suburban Ponsonby streets witnessed half a dozen police cars speeding to the scene of the incident.

Police closed Richmond Rd in Ponsonby. Photo / Alex Robertson

A police spokesperson said it was a family harm matter that has now been resolved.

Richmond Rd has been reopened.