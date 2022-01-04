Watch: ISS shares spectacular footage of New Zealand seen from space

The International Space Station captured a spectacular view of Aotearoa from space. Video / NASA

The International Space Station has made a flying visit to New Zealand and shared how stunning the the country looks from outer space.

Footage shared to social media shows a portion of the North Island, including Auckland, as seen from space at 1.35pm on January 2, 2022.

The incredible images display the wider Auckland region in all its glory, with its vast green spaces and rugged coastline.

Part of Auckland, as seen from the ISS. Photo / NASA

New Zealand-based Twitter users were excited to spot their houses from space.

For those keen on seeing how much extra detail they can spot, a higher resolution version was also uploaded to YouTube.

This is not the first time the ISS captures images of New Zealand in all its glory but it's always nice to share how good we look from up there.