WATCH: House badly damaged after fire engulfs home on Marine Parade, Napier

House fire on Marine Parade, Napier. Video / Doug Laing

A fire that fully engulfed a home on Napier's Marine Parade is still being fought by firefighters who earlier stopped it spreading to a neighbouring house just a few metres away.

The fire, which started about 6pm, stopped traffic along the busy southern end of the gateway to the city.

Police have cordoned off nearby Kenny and Awatoto roads.

The fire was in Te Awa Ave, and shares a section with another dwelling.

The fire was concentrated in the glass conservatory wing of the house. Photo Mark Story

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ said four appliances were still on the scene and the home had been "extensively damaged".

He said residents were in the home at the time but had all been evacuated safely.

The burning property backs onto the railway line running alongside SH51 (formerly SH2).

The sound of breaking glass could be heard on the scene, with one witness claiming she could smell gas.

As the fire erupted just after 6pm, a direct neighbour was attempting to hose down the flames, which were concentrated in the front glass conservatory of the home.

Firefighters had the Te Awa Ave / Marine Parade fire under control by about 6.30pm. Photo / Doug Laing

Light southerly winds were fanning the flames, which looked dangerously close to a neighbouring house.

The house fire was spewing clouds of smoke into the sky about 6pm but firefighters had it under control by 6.30pm.

At 7.30pm, fire fighters were still working from the interior of the home, with water spraying out through the roof.

The thick grey smoke was clearly visible from Napier.

The smoke was clearly visible from Napier CBD.

MORE TO COME