Father to testify

The father of the three girls killed by their mother in Timaru is expected to give evidence in court today.

Lauren Dickason is accused of killing her 6-year-old and 2-year-old twins in September 2021, within weeks of the family arriving from South Africa.

She admits killing the children but is mounting a defence of insanity.

Her husband, orthopaedic surgeon Graham Dickason, found the three children dead in their beds and his wife in a serious condition when he arrived home from a work event.

Lauren Anne Dickason is on trial for the murder of her three daughters. Photo / George Heard

Crackdown on crime

The Prime Minister is defending the time taken by the Government to launch its latest crack-down on youth crime.

A suite of new measures have been announced - including making posting criminal behaviour online an aggravating factor in sentencing.

Coercing young people to commit crime will also be considered an aggravating factor, and the Family Court is getting stronger powers to dish out community service.

Chris Hipkins says this is work that’s been in train for some time.

Poll of polls

Meanwhile, a polling trend is starting to develop - in favour of the right-bloc.

The latest 1News Verian poll has put National ahead again on 35 per cent - despite falling two points.

It could govern with Act’s 12 per cent, while Labour’s also lost two points, and is down to 33.

The Green Party’s enjoyed a three-point spike to 10 per cent while Te Pāti Māori is up one to 3 per cent.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon meeting students at the University of Auckland with Chris Bishop. Photo / Dean Purcell

AT’s new plan for Auckland

Auckland Transport is laying out its plan to manage and improve public transport in the city over the next eight years.

The proposed Regional Public Transport Plan is open for feedback over the next month.

Among the priorities, it aims to have trains running every seven-and-a-half minutes at peak travel times, and every 15 minutes the rest of the day, by 2026.

The organisation is also seeking feedback on a proposed weekly fare cap that allows unlimited travel for a fixed price.

Satellite launch

Mankind takes another small step in space exploration as Rocket Lab launches a mix of satellites into orbit.

The “Baby Come Back” mission, is scheduled for lift-off between 11.30am and 1.30am today.

The company will launch a total of seven satellites and also attempt to recover Electron’s first stage from the ocean following the launch .. in the next major step in its programme to make Electron a reusable rocket.



