Watch: Car bursts into flames on Auckland motorway, causing delays

The incident occurred on west-bound lanes of the Upper Harbour motorway, near Greenhithe. Video / Supplied

The incident occurred on west-bound lanes of the Upper Harbour motorway, near Greenhithe. Video / Supplied

Dramatic footage captured a car engulfed in flames on an Auckland motorway, blocking lanes and causing huge delays for motorists.

Waka Kotahi alerted delays at about 3.15pm, and said the fire was extinguished and motorists should still expect slow traffic at 3.55pm.

Emergency services responded to the fire in the westbound lane of the Upper Harbour Motorway, State Highway 18, near Tauhinu Rd, about 3pm this afternoon.

Two fire trucks rushed to the scene in Auckland’s Greenhithe. Police said motorists should take a detour or expect delays.

UPDATE 3:55PM

Fire has been extinguished and car has been towed. Continue to allow time for delays westbound. ^CO https://t.co/z0uaadPiPD — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 14, 2022

“No injuries have been reported but traffic is being impacted in the area,” a police spokesperson said.

In video footage of the blaze, flames larger than the car itself can be seen violently streaming from the bonnet and a wheel well. Black smoke billowed from the car, a white Mercedes-Benz.



