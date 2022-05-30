Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Warren Snow: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

10 minutes to read
Warren Snow has always been concerned with waste. Photo / Michael Craig

Warren Snow has always been concerned with waste. Photo / Michael Craig

By
Elisabeth Easther

MYSTORY

An environmental champion before it was fashionable, Warren Snow helped push New Zealand towards becoming the first nation to adopt Zero Waste as a goal. Trustee and founder of Zero Waste 2020, and founder of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.