Nicola Anne Flint was due to make her first appearance in the Christchurch District Court this morning on nine fraud charges relating to Christchurch Football Club, but is understood to have gone to the UK with her husband and young family.

Police told the court today the latest information they had was that Flint was in Wales, Newshub reported.

A warrant for her arrest was issued by Judge David Ruth.

The charges laid against Flint include causing loss by deception, forgery, using forged documents, theft by a person in a special relationship and taking, obtaining or using a document for pecuniary advantage, according court documents.

Flint was in charge of the finances and trust account of Christchurch Football Club, the city’s oldest rugby club, Newshub reported.

The majority of the funds she was accused of taking were meant to be for the club’s junior teams.

It was alleged she claimed to have terminal cancer, and had made false medical letters from Canterbury Breastcare and St George Hospital’s cancer care centre to support those claims, Newshub reported.

She’s also accused of using the club’s credit cards to take money for herself, they reported.

The club complained to police in November when an audit showed large sums of money were missing from events like chocolate fundraisers.

The next month Flint, her husband Andrew - a junior team coach at the club - and their kids, who played for the club, fled the country, Newshub reported.

Along with their family company Flint Construction and a $1 million home, they also left behind their two dogs.