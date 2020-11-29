Website of the Year

New Zealand

Warning to motorists on Auckland Harbour Bridge

The NZTA is warning motorists to take extra care due to strong winds. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

NZ Herald

NZTA is warning motorists using Auckland Harbour Bridge to take extra care due to strong winds.

In a tweet, the NZTA is asking travellers, especially those in high-sided vehicles or using motorcycles, to take care due to wind gusts.

In September the bridge's centre span was left severely damaged after a truck crashed into it.

The bridge was damaged after a southbound truck carrying a shipping container was blown sideways by a wind gust of up to 127km/h.

