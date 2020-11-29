Warning to motorists on Auckland Harbour Bridge

The NZTA is warning motorists to take extra care due to strong winds. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

NZTA is warning motorists using Auckland Harbour Bridge to take extra care due to strong winds.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - STRONG WINDS - 2:30PM

Due to Hau Pūkeri (strong winds) please take extra care, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. ^EW pic.twitter.com/i8ATkHUp39 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 29, 2020

In a tweet, the NZTA is asking travellers, especially those in high-sided vehicles or using motorcycles, to take care due to wind gusts.

In September the bridge's centre span was left severely damaged after a truck crashed into it.

The bridge was damaged after a southbound truck carrying a shipping container was blown sideways by a wind gust of up to 127km/h.

More to come.