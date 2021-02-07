Warning to drivers: Be prepared for hours of congestion as holidaymakers head home

Motorists are being told expect delays and heavy patches on state highways as holidaymakers head home today. Photo / File

Motorists heading home from holiday to major centres across New Zealand are being warned to expect up to 12 hours of solid traffic.



The New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said it was anticipating increased traffic on highways today, particularly around Auckland and Northland, as people returned home following the long Waitangi weekend.

The agency is advising motorists to be prepared for bumper-to-bumper travel on sections of State Highway 1.

Those coming back from Northland can expect to face heavy traffic all day between Wellsford and Puhoi, beginning at 9am.

There is expected to be no let up until 9pm.

PLAN AHEAD: We’re anticipating increased traffic on highways around Auckland/Northland TODAY (08 Feb) as road users return home following the long weekend. Check where traffic is expected to be busy and plan your journey in advance: https://t.co/q170jtPZPY. ^MF pic.twitter.com/ZHfRoRlhJZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 7, 2021

Waka Kotahi says holidaymakers travelling into the capital can also expect a lengthy journey along the Kapiti Coast with the heaviest traffic expected between 11am and 5pm.

The highway from Otaki was expected to be busy from 10am.

WAITANGI DAY - PREPARE FOR YOUR JOURNEY

Travelling home after the long weekend? We expect southbound traffic on #SH1 from Ōtaki to be busy today, Mon 8 Feb, between 10am and 6pm, peaking between 11amm and 5pm. To help avoid delays, visit https://t.co/1AvOVjvnKz pic.twitter.com/bsT0SwpvhG — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) February 7, 2021

Southbound travellers passing through Waiouru and Taihape were also expected to face queues, with heavy traffic from 9.30am until 7pm.

In the South Island the agency said traffic heading west on State Highway 6 from Blenheim to Nelson was expected to be heaviest from 10.45am to 6pm and on State Highway 60 Motueka from 10am to 4.30pm.

Waka Kotahi advised drivers to check where traffic was expected to be busy and plan their journey in advance.

"Please remember, some traffic delays are inevitable on your holiday journey, but if everyone allows a little extra time for their travel, everyone can get to their destination safely."