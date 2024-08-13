The council has issued a warning after a large landslide occurred at the weekend on Young Nicks Head. People have been advised to stay well away from the area.

A large landslide at Te Kurī a Paoa Young Nicks Head has prompted a warning from Gisborne District Council to stay away from the area.

GDC principal scientist Murry Cave said the landslide was discovered on Sunday morning.

The owner of Nick’s Head Station, local iwi and the community of Muriwai have been alerted.

“There is still a risk of landfall around this area and we are asking everyone to please stay clear,” Cave said.

“There will be further assessments made this week and we will update the community when we know more. We have observed a number of such failures in the last month.”