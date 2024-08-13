Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Warning after large landslide at historic Young Nicks Head

Gisborne Herald
Quick Read
The council has issued a warning after a large landslide occurred at the weekend on Young Nicks Head. People have been advised to stay well away from the area.

The council has issued a warning after a large landslide occurred at the weekend on Young Nicks Head. People have been advised to stay well away from the area.

A large landslide at Te Kurī a Paoa Young Nicks Head has prompted a warning from Gisborne District Council to stay away from the area.

GDC principal scientist Murry Cave said the landslide was discovered on Sunday morning.

The owner of Nick’s Head Station, local iwi and the community of Muriwai have been alerted.

“There is still a risk of landfall around this area and we are asking everyone to please stay clear,” Cave said.

“There will be further assessments made this week and we will update the community when we know more. We have observed a number of such failures in the last month.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cave asks anyone who has observed active slope failures, or has seen unusual signs of movement on their land (for example, open cracks forming or hollows developing where these have not been observed previously), to contact Gisborne District Council so that these possible risks can be assessed.

Gisborne harbourmaster Peter Buell said it was important boaties avoided approaching the area.

“These kind of landslides can create unsafe sea conditions.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.



Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand