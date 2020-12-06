Warm weather on the way for Canterbury, parts could reach 30C

Photo / 123rf

Summer is well and truly here in Canterbury.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said there would be very warm temperatures in the region on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures in the high 20s are forecast for parts of Canterbury with Christchurch expected to hit at least 28C on Monday.

All of the temperatures forecast across the region are about 5C above the average for this time of year, she said.

WeatherWatch has forecast some parts of the country are tipped to see temperatures soar to 30C on Tuesday.

It says Canterbury is most likely to reach 30C alongside Hawke's Bay and Northland.

Crabtree said it is not expected to be as warm further south.

"It will be pretty average temperature-wise. There will be just a few showers around and then relatively fine for these inland areas but it's definitely through Canterbury where the warm and very fine weather is going to be."

Temperatures are expected to reach 21C in Dunedin on Monday and 22C on Tuesday.

The extremely warm weather will be short-lived, Crabtree said.

"The warm temperatures are mainly during today and tomorrow. It's still relatively warm moving through to Wednesday but we do have a shift in the weather later on this week dropping back to more average temperatures and probably a little bit cooler especially for the southern areas."