Watch Live: Andrew Bagshaw's family speak to the media after his body was found in Ukraine. Video / George Heard

A New Zealander confirmed killed while volunteering in war-torn Ukraine is today being remembered by his distraught parents who have vowed that his “death shall not be in vain”.

Dame Sue and Professor Phil Bagshaw are speaking to media from his hometown of Christchurch this morning.

They confirmed that the body of their 47-year-old son Andrew has been found.

He was killed alongside British volunteer Christopher Parry, 28, while trying to rescue an elderly woman in an area of intense military action in Soledar when their car was hit by an artillery shell.

Dame Sue and Professor Phil Bagshaw are addressing media in Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

The family started by reading out a statement, with Phil saying: “You’ll forgive us for not looking the part here.”

“The Ukrainian authorities, and government officials in New Zealand and London, have been working hard to learn more details but little further is known about the circumstances of his death,” the Bagshaw family said this morning.

“Andrew selflessly took many personal risks and saved many lives; we love him and are very proud indeed of what he did.”

Andrew Bagshaw was volunteering in the Ukraine.. Photo / Grzegorz Rybak / RNZ.

The family confirmed it would be some time before Andrew’s remains returned to New Zealand because of official legal processes in Ukraine.

“We intend that his death shall not be in vain,” the family said. “We are among many parents who grieve the deaths of their sons and daughters.”

When asked when they last spoke to Andrew, Sue said they communicated over WhatsApp frequently.

“He was probably getting into more dangerous work... we’d have rather if he communicated more regularly,” his mother said.

Father Phil remembered his son as an independent thinker.

“It’s incredible what he achieved in such a short space of time,” he said.

“We’re told by hundreds of people [that] he served under the most extraordinary of circumstances.

“He would evacuate anybody in danger, taking in medicines and food. He even helped abandoned pets and fed them.

“We’ve spoken to a number of people who worked with him, he was always ready to go.”

Sue said her son was “an amazing man with so much talent”.

When asked how they found out Andrew was missing, Phil said his son knew something like this was likely to happen for a long time.

Sue said while it’s been difficult they have been communicating with the Parrys in the UK.

On other Kiwis serving overseas, they said while it is dangerous work, “it needs doing”.

Sue said she didn’t want people to go overseas and put their lives at risk, but it needs to be done.

“What the Russians are doing is genocide, it’s immoral,” she said.

The family also spoke about how people can donate to his memory.

“We know some people would like to give flowers, but I’m sure Andrew would feel the money would be better spent donating to Ukraine. There are three choices - one is to spend towards the ongoing evacuation of innocent citizens,” said Sue.

“Andrew loved animals and had many stray pets.”

Donating to the children’s hospital in the country’s capital of Kiev is also another way to contribute, the family said.

The parents called for nations of the world to stop the “immoral war” and to help the Ukrainians to “rid their homeland of an aggressor”.

“The world needs to be strong and stand with Ukraine, giving them the military support, they need now and, help to rebuild their shattered country after the war.”

Bagshaw’s parents confirmed earlier this month that their UK-born son Andrew and Parry had disappeared.

Reuters reported that forces from Russia’s private military firm Wagner Group had found the body of one of the pair. It was not confirmed at the time who it was.

The Bagshaws earlier told media their son was a very intelligent, independently-minded person, “who went there as a volunteer to assist the people of Ukraine, believing it to be the morally right thing to do”.

Andrew Bagshaw's parents Dame Sue and Phil. Photo / RNZ

Philip and Susan said they were very grateful for all the agencies from London and New Zealand, who worked so hard to find him after he disappeared.

They were particularly grateful to Kiwi Kare, an NGO working with volunteers in Ukraine.

Grzegorz Rybak was with Bagshaw, helping evacuate people and animals from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

He speaks English, Polish and Russian, and translated for Bagshaw as they worked to provide relief for the region.

He had told RNZ the humanitarian situation there was harrowing.

“We were delivering food, sanitary pads, encouraging people to evacuate,” he said.

Rybak said there had been those reluctant to leave their homes and belongings behind.

Grzegorz said Bagshaw showed humanity at the highest level through the work he was doing in Bakhmut.

International photojournalist Laurel Chor documented Bagshaw and Parry’s exploits late last year as they worked in “dangerous and scary” contested areas destroyed by constant shelling, trying to rescue people.

“The evacuations can also be emotional; it’s always hard to watch people bid goodbye to family and friends who refuse to leave,” she said in a tribute post.

“Andrew, a scientist with a PhD, is quiet and reserved. But I saw how he stopped at nothing to aid those that others wouldn’t or couldn’t help.”

She saw the pair go on a “wild goose chase” on foot in Southern Bakhmut to find an elderly, wheelchair-bound woman, knocking on doors in places cars couldn’t go.

“Later, I was with Andrew again in Southern Bakhmut after dark, trying to convince a young woman and her father who refused to leave despite the sound of small-arms fire getting louder and louder,” Chor said.

She described both Bagshaw and Parry as heroes.

The Daily Mirror reported that Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s representative had posted: “On January 8, the Ask Wagner hotline received a request to find two British citizens who disappeared on January 6 in Soledar - Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry. Today the body of one of them was found, documents on both Britons were found with him.”