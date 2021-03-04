Wanted: Sean Broderick still on the run, could be 'anywhere'

Rain and wind sweeps across the Auckland region as seen at Hobsonville Point New Zealand Herald photograph by Sylvie WHinray 05 November 2020

A man wanted by police is still on the run and could be "anywhere".

Sean Broderick, 53, breached his home detention conditions in January.

Police say he has been jailed 113 times for various crimes.

Most recently, he was sentenced to home detention for stealing a car with a baby girl inside.

He said at the time he was unaware the baby was sleeping in the back seat when he took the car from the forecourt of a Whangārei petrol station.

Broderick was sentenced in December to six months' home detention, with six-month post-release conditions but it's unclear if he is still serving that sentence.

"Police are keeping an open mind about his whereabouts and believe he may be anywhere in the North Island," a spokesperson said.

"Broderick should not be approached and anyone who sees him should phone 111.

"Police are also appealing to Sean Broderick to hand himself into police."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or possible sightings should contact police on 105, quoting file number 210129/1368 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.