Upper Clutha A&P Society president Martin Peterson and NZ Fine Wool Supreme Fleece judge Craig Smith stand in the Wānaka A&P Show woolshed. Photo / Supplied / RNZ / Wānaka A&P Show

RNZ

There has been a record number of fleece entries at Wānaka’s A&P Show this year, with judges blown away by their quality.

The New Zealand Fine Wool Supreme Fleece event is one of the highlights of the two-day show, which kicks off tomorrow at the Wānaka Showgrounds.

Judge Craig Smith said a record 236 entries from 56 farms across the South Island have been entered into the prestigious awards.

“It’s the best display of wool I’ve seen in a long time, and I’ve heard comments from others who are just absolutely amazed by what’s been entered, so judging is going to be very, very hard.”

Smith said the quality was so high this year because farmers had been putting a lot of effort into producing great animals.

“When it comes to breeding commercial sheep, people are pushing the boundaries every year.

“Feed has been in good supply this year, and the climate’s been pretty good for growing wool over the last 12 months here in the South Island.”

Smith said there could even be a perfect 100-point fleece in the entries, which is very uncommon.

Seventy points are based off tests that look at weight, strength and micron - while the remaining 30 points are given by the judges.

Judges will have to be picky at this year's New Zealand Fine Wool Supreme Fleece event. Photo / Supplied / RNZ / Wānaka A&P Show

“We’re going to be really looking closely at uniformity of crimp, the colour, the preparation of the wool and if there’s any vegetable matter left in the wool.

“The entries are so good this year, we’re going to have to be really picky - some final scores will only differ by a quarter of a point,” Smith said.

Smith said the competition was a chance for wool growers to show off their good work and for buyers to keep an eye on what was around.

“The big wool buyers like Icebreaker, Mons Royale, Smartwool and Devold, who I work for, all take notice of the competition and really celebrate if one of our growers takes out the top prize.”

- RNZ