Wall displaying ashes blown over at Mangatainoka Cemetery

Mangatainoka Cemetery near Palmerston North. Photo / Google Street View

A brick wall that was home to a large collection of urns and ashes has been blown over at Mangatainoka Cemetery near Palmerston North.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis said the incident happened on Friday afternoon following high winds.

"Regrettably, on late Friday afternoon during the extreme high winds in the Tararua District, section A and B of the columbarium wall collapsed at the Mangatainoka Cemetery."

A columbarium wall is a structure used for the respectful and usually public display of funeral urns containing ashes.

"Council staff, a local kaumatua and funeral director were on site shortly after we received notification of the incident," Collis said.

"In very windy conditions the site was blessed and the team retrieved all 104 niches."

A niche is a concrete block in the wall which contains the urn and ashes as well as a plaque.

All of the 104 niches have been photographed and recorded and are being stored at Pahiatua Town Hall.

"One niche sustained significant damage and a further eight have been partially damaged. All others are undamaged.

"Council staff worked over the weekend cross checking interment records. Staff will be contacting next of kin on Monday morning as soon as contact details are confirmed.

"We understand and deeply regret the distress this may cause many in the community with loved ones interred and remembered at Mangatainoka Cemetery."

Anyone concerned about their loved ones can contact council representatives on 027 252 0476 or 027 630 4057.

"The undamaged sections of the columbarium wall have been checked for safety and deemed safe."