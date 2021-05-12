Walk Of Wonders back for a second year

More than 12,000 people are expected to attend the week-long, multi-sensory light show at Black Barn vineyards in Havelock North. Photo / NZME

More than 12,000 people are expected to attend the week-long, multi-sensory light show at Black Barn vineyards in Havelock North. Photo / NZME

Walk of Wonders is back for a second year and helping spread light in more ways than one.

This year's festival will help raise funds for Hawke's Bay's mental health charities.

More than 12,000 people are expected to attend the week-long, multi-sensory light show in the grounds of Havelock North's Black Barn vineyards.

Event organisers Ant van Dorsten and Henry Gordon hope to build on last year's near sell-out show.

"A powerful, colourful, bright and big audio visual experience has the power to snap people out of a funk and offer an opportunity for transformation," van Dorsten said.

He explained this year's light show would follow the adventures of an 11-year-old girl thrown into another time and dimension.

"The narrative will come to life through animation, augmented reality, graphic illustration, projection mapping, roaming performance art, kinetic sculpture, pyrotechnical elements and a musical composition."

Ticket sales and donations will go towards the Hawke's Bay Foundation and mental health and addiction support centre Whatever It Takes.

This year's Walk of Wonders show will take place between August 5-15, with a special live performance on August 14.

Tickets are available at eventfinda.co.nz/2021/walk-of-wonders/havelock-north