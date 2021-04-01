Waitematā Harbour charter tragedy: Investigations under way after woman suffers fatal injuries

An intensive care paramedic and a doctor were winched from the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter to a police boat before being taken to the charter vessel around 100m away. Video / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Investigations are continuing into how a woman went overboard from a charter boat before suffering fatal injuries on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.

Police and Maritime NZ are today working together to understand the circumstances leading to the woman's death in the incident about 5.15pm yesterday.

The chartered vessel was carrying about 30 passengers at the time of the tragedy. The boat left from the Auckland Viaduct yesterday afternoon.

A Coastguard NZ spokesman said two people on the boat went overboard. They were quickly retrieved from the water.

A spokesperson said at this early stage police were not in a position to release further details. That included confirming the name of the boat at the centre of the investigation.

Inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

At the time, the Coastguard North Shore vessel was sent to the incident while a second Coastguard vessel towed the charter vessel back up the harbour.

Last night, police said victim support was being put in place for the passengers on board the boat who witnessed the tragedy unfold.