Skipper rescued after yacht smashes against rocks at Tutukaka Harbour

A yacht is badly damaged after it was smashed against the rocks at Tutukaka Harbour in Northland.

A dramatic rescue took place last night, after the skipper, who was the only person on board, made an urgent Pan-pan call for help about 11.15pm.

Coastguard duty officer Ash Salter says it was upgraded to a Mayday call, with the skipper saying the vessel was pounding on the rocks.

He says they were initially helped by a fellow boatie. Coastguard boat Tutukaka Rescue arrived just before midnight but was unable to refloat the yacht.

The yacht's skipper was rescued after making an urgent Pan-pan call for help about 11.15pm last night. Photo / James Pattullo

The person on board, who was wearing a lifejacket, was taken ashore at Tutukaka just before 1am.

Salter says they weren't hurt but the boat has significant damage.

A private salvage operation will take place today, organised by the owner of the boat or their insurance company.

A fisherman heading out this morning captured photos of the stricken vessel.

"It was up out of the water on the rocks, it looked like it was sinking," he said.

A private salvage operation will take place today. Photo / James Pattullo

No one appeared to be onboard and Coastguard were on standby waiting for a chance to free the yacht.

"Coastguard must have got everyone off the boat and were sitting there waiting for the tide to come in, I suppose," he said.

"I don't know if they will be able to refloat it or not, but it looked full of water - it was down in one corner."