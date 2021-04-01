Skipper rescued after yacht smashes against rocks at Tutukaka Harbour

A yacht is badly damaged after it was smashed against the rocks at Tutukaka Harbour in Northland.
A dramatic rescue took place last night, after the skipper, who was the only person on board, made an urgent Pan-pan call for help about 11.15pm.
Coastguard duty officer Ash Salter says it was upgraded to a Mayday call, with the skipper saying the vessel was pounding on the rocks.
He says they were initially helped by a fellow boatie. Coastguard boat Tutukaka Rescue arrived just before midnight but was unable to refloat the yacht.
The person on board, who was wearing a lifejacket, was taken ashore at Tutukaka just before 1am.
Salter says they weren't hurt but the boat has significant damage.
A private salvage operation will take place today, organised by the owner of the boat or their insurance company.
A fisherman heading out this morning captured photos of the stricken vessel.
"It was up out of the water on the rocks, it looked like it was sinking," he said.
No one appeared to be onboard and Coastguard were on standby waiting for a chance to free the yacht.
"Coastguard must have got everyone off the boat and were sitting there waiting for the tide to come in, I suppose," he said.
"I don't know if they will be able to refloat it or not, but it looked full of water - it was down in one corner."