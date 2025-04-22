Police said both north and southbound lanes are currently blocked.

Diversions are in place, and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident and responded with two ambulances, one rapid response unit, and one operations manager.

One patient, in a moderate condition, is being transported to North Shore Hospital.

Police said early indications suggest there are no serious injuries.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.