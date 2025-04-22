Advertisement
Updated

Waitematā crash: Delays following crash on SH1, Dome Forest

NZ Herald
Quick Read

  • Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Dome Forest.
  • Early indications suggest no serious injuries; one patient is in a moderate condition.
  • Both lanes are blocked, with diversions in place, and motorists are advised to expect delays.

A two-vehicle crash has caused lengthy delays on State Highway 1 near the Sheepworld Farm Park.

Emergency services are responding to the crash that was reported to police just before 2.30pm this afternoon.

A person in the line of traffic said on Facebook, “One lane operating for both directions. Long lines backed way up.”

Police said both north and southbound lanes are currently blocked.

Diversions are in place, and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident and responded with two ambulances, one rapid response unit, and one operations manager.

One patient, in a moderate condition, is being transported to North Shore Hospital.

Police said early indications suggest there are no serious injuries.

