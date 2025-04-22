- Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Dome Forest.
- Early indications suggest no serious injuries; one patient is in a moderate condition.
- Both lanes are blocked, with diversions in place, and motorists are advised to expect delays.
A two-vehicle crash has caused lengthy delays on State Highway 1 near the Sheepworld Farm Park.
Emergency services are responding to the crash that was reported to police just before 2.30pm this afternoon.
A person in the line of traffic said on Facebook, “One lane operating for both directions. Long lines backed way up.”