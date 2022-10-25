The officer was found guilty of misconduct in that by engaging in sexual activity with one of his subordinates.” Photo / NZPA

A police officer posted “sexually explicit videos” of himself and a number of other women, including one of his subordinates, on a social media website.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) released a summary of its investigation into the officer on Wednesday.

The summary said the IPCA oversaw the police investigation into allegations a police officer in the Waitematā district posted “sexually explicit videos” on a social media website depicting himself and a number of women engaging in sexual activity.

“The investigation found no evidence of criminal offending. It did, however, establish the officer was guilty of misconduct in that he had breached the Police ‘Professional Distance Policy’ by engaging in sexual activity with one of his subordinates.”

The officer received an “employment sanction” for his behaviour following an employment investigation, the IPCA said.







