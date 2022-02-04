Roads, including the SH1 Johnstones Hill Tunnels near Puhoi, are already clogged with vehicles as people escape the city. Photo / NZTA

Long weekends typically bring congested roads as holidaymakers commute to different parts of the country - and Waitangi weekend will be no different.

NZTA has released the expected peak traffic times across the country so motorists can plan their trips outside the busiest periods. The expected peak periods are predictions based on the traffic patterns for previous years.

Auckland

State Highway 1 between Puhoi and Wellsford will be busy northbound until 8pm, with the weekend's heaviest traffic expected between 2.30pm and 7.45pm today.

Southbound, the highway will be most congested on Monday (February 7) between 10.30am and 5pm.

HOLIDAY TRAFFIC: Be prepared for heavy traffic on #SH1 northbound through Whangārei between 2pm and 7pm today, as motorists head away for the long weekend. Consider traveling outside of peak times. More here: https://t.co/ib31KhtnUX ^LB pic.twitter.com/D5AoZQmQQA — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 4, 2022

Traffic is expected to be free-flowing northbound on SH1 between Manukau to Bombay throughout the weekend except for Sunday and Monday.

The northbound route will be busy on Sunday afternoon from 1.30pm to 7.30pm and especially heavy on Monday between 2pm and 7.30pm on Monday.

Southbound, traffic on the Manukau to Bombay highway will be heaviest between 5.30pm and 8.30pm today and 10am and 1pm tomorrow.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 3:15PM

A breakdown is blocking the middle lane northbound on #SH1 after Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp. Pass on either side with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/E0petDtNum — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 4, 2022

Additionally, a vehicle has broken down on SH1 and is blocking the northbound lane after the Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp and motorists can expect delays.

SH22 DRURY - 4:20PM

Due to a crash at the intersection of #SH22 and Great South Rd in Drury, expect westbound delays. Follow directions of emergency services on site. ^LB pic.twitter.com/7Hhn72PUvy — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 4, 2022

Northland

SH1 - Whangārei northbound is predicted to be the heaviest with traffic until 6pm tonight with some busy periods tomorrow between 9.30am and 3pm.

Heading south, traffic on the route will be the heaviest from 11am to 2pm on Monday.

Plan for heavy traffic on SH1 - Kawakawa (South of Paihia/Bay of Islands) northbound until 6pm tonight and between 9am and 12pm tomorrow.

As people return home on the route on Monday, expect heavy traffic between 10am and 2.30pm southbound.

Bay of Plenty

NZTA estimates the weekend's traffic to be heaviest on SH2 between Paeroa and Waihi going eastbound from 4pm to 6.30pm today.

For westbound commuters on the route, the peak traffic period will be on Monday between 10am and 3pm.

SH29 in Kaimai, west of Tauranga, will be heavy with westbound traffic on Monday between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

Waikato

Traffic is predicted to be the heaviest heading north on SH25 - Tairua today until 6pm and tomorrow between 12pm and 2.30pm. There will be busy periods leading up to and following these peak times, but otherwise northbound traffic is expected to be free-flowing across the weekend.

Southbound, expect the traffic to be heavy on the highway on Monday from 12pm to 5pm.

Wellington

Northbound traffic will slow down on SH1 - Kapiti Coast between Peka Peka and Otaki on from Friday through to Sunday around late morning to mid afternoon. The heaviest periods will be today until 6pm and tomorrow from 10am to 12pm.

Heading south, the route will be the most congested on Sunday from 3.30pm to 6.30pm and Monday from 1pm to 5pm.

With the country on the brink of a long weekend, the Ministry of Health has reminded those heading away to have plans in place in case they are identified as a close contact, get Covid-19 symptoms, or find out they have Covid-19.

"You are likely to need to self-isolate wherever you become a close contact or test positive, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans."