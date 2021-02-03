Waitangi Day: Three events give something for everyone in Hawke's Bay

Dozens are expected to take part in the hikoi to Clive from Ātea-a-rangi, the celestial compass in Waitangi Park, as part of Waitangi Day commemorations on Saturday. Photo / File

There's an event for everyone in Hawke's Bay this Waitangi Day.

The Waitangi Day Family Celebrations at Mitre 10 Park in Hastings started as a way to celebrate the new millenium, event manager Te Rangi Huata explained.

People enjoyed it so much they decided to recreate it for Waitangi Day a few weeks later and the event has grown massively in the last 20 years.

"The thing which sets us apart from other Waitangi Day events in New Zealand is that the event is 90 per cent funded by us [the iwi].

"We had a budget of about $300 the first year and 1000 people turned up."

Now with a budget of about $85,000 they are expecting between 10,000-15,000 people at this year's celebrations.

And it is a celebration.

"Even though there have been a lot of issues around the Te Tiriti o Waitangi [Treaty of Waitangi], we felt we have to be positive about it," Huata said.

"[It's a chance to] come together as a community; to eat food together and share ideas and enjoy entertainment and play sports together."

Waitangi Day Family Celebrations event manager Te Rangi Huata said the event had grown massively in the last 20 years. Photo / File

Starting at 8.30am with a range of games, Huata said sports was a symbol of unity which brought people together.

"The teams are all mixed and made up of whoever wants to play."

The day continues with a host of entertainment and food from a diverse line-up, including a kapa haka performance, Brazilian samba, and a showcase of sounds from the Pacific in the afternoon.

"It's about celebrating who we are as New Zealanders.

"New Zealand is made up of people from all different cultures."

Huata said "flavours from all around the world" would also be available in the foodcourt, reflecting the make-up of the Hastings community.

The free nature of the event meant everyone could come along, he said.

The celebrations on Saturday start from 8.30am and run until late afternoon.

The Waitangi Day Family Celebrations at Mite10 Park in Hastings, are expected to draw between 10,000-15,000 people this year. Photo / File

Meanwhile, Waitangi commemorations in Clive focus on the historical elements of the day.

Organised by the Waipureku Waitangi Trust, the event starts at 7.45am on Saturday with karakia at Ātea-a-rangi, the celestial compass in Waitangi Park, Awatoto, before a hikoi [walk of unity] along the Ngaruroro riverbank to Farndon Park in Clive.

A pōwhiri will be followed by speeches from local politicians, a re-enactment of three Ngati Kahungunu chiefs signing Te Tiriti o Waitangi, a talk by local historian Pat Parsons, and a free Te Tiriti workshop.

The event finishes at about midday.

Waitangi Day will also offer those in Central Hawke's Bay the opportunity to check out eight sites of cultural and natural significance between Waipukurau and Takapau as part of the Nga Ara Tipuna Storytelling Trail.

Two free sessions will be held on Saturday starting at Te Taiwhenua O Tamatea office on Kitchener St, Waipukurau, from 10am until midday and again from 1pm to 3pm.

An overview of the project will be provided followed by a guided tour of Hunter Park, where construction is expected to get under way on February 9.