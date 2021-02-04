Waitangi 2021: Green Party unveils Māori priorities, including independent health authority and constitutional discussion

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson. Photo / File

The Green Party wants to see an independent Māori health authority and the Government respond to calls for constitutional transformation with Te Tiriti o Waitangi at the core.

The priorities were among half a dozen unveiled at Waitangi today, as the Greens vowed to continue working with tangata whenua to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"We are ready to do the mahi and with two more Green Māori MPs on board, we will ensure there is an iwi-led response to the big issues that disproportionately affect Māori in Aotearoa," said Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson.

Other priorities include an iwi-led response to homelessness and family and sexual violence; protecting the rights of takatāpui; in particular trans, intersex, and non-binary people; and kaitiakitanga (stewardship) of whenua (land), awa (rivers) and moana (sea).

One of the key priorities for the Greens will be ensuring a government response to the Matike Mai report, which is the independent Working Group on Constitutional Transformation.

As many historical Treaty claims come to a close, there have been calls for a discussion around developing a constitutional framework with Te Tiriti at its core that recognised tino rangatiratanga, or Māori sovereignty.

Professor Margaret Mutu and Dr Moana Jackson produced the Matike Mai report in 2016, based on hundreds of hui across the motu, which outlined a vision for constitutional transformation in Aotearoa.

By 2040, it called for a new political system with Māori and the government sharing power, resources and responsibility for resources and social policy.

"We will be pushing for a continuous response to the Matike Mai report, which is the independent Working Group on Constitutional Transformation," Davidson said.

"A report which was developed as a model for an inclusive Constitution for Aotearoa based on tikanga and kawa, he whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Niu Tireni of 1895."

On Thursday Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy said she was "very happy" with the current situation, but if there was a shift to a republic at some point it was important one of the Treaty partners remained the head of state.

"I think we have a good balance in the constitution at the moment.

"Whether we become a republic or stay as a constitutional monarchy, it is important we continue that connection with our history."

Green MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere will push for more equality within communities, specifically in Te Ao Māori.

"We want to protect the rights of takatāpui in particular trans, intersex and non-binary people.

As health spokesperson, a priority for Kerekere is creating an independent Māori health authority, as recommended by the Waitangi Tribunal and Simpson review last year.

It would be funded by government to support specific Māori health services, including Whānau Ora programmes and marae-based service delivery, she said.

Education spokesperson Teanau Tuiono said he would push the Government to acknowledge Māori as kaitiaki (stewards) of the whenua, awa, and moana through mātauranga (Māori knowledge/science).

"This means we must ensure iwi, whānau and hapū have a say in decisions that affect them, by bettering relationships with Māori".

Green Party priorities for Māori this term:

1. Iwi-led response to homelessness and family and sexual violence.

2. Ensuring iwi, whānau and hapū have a say in decisions that affect them.

3. Protecting the rights of takatāpui; in particular trans, intersex, and non-binary people.

4. Kaitiakitanga of whenua, awa and moana.

5. Ensuring a Government response to the Matike Mai Report.

6. Creating an independent Māori health authority.