Police and the Coastguard are scouring for a person who went missing from a boat on the Waitaki River near Waimate last night.

A police spokesperson said they were notified at 7pm on Monday that a person was missing from a boat on the Waitaki River.

A South Canterbury Coastguard spokesperson said: “Crews were called to assist police with the search for a missing person on the Waimate River at around 11 to 11.30pm and were out searching all night.”

“They have been unable to locate the individual and are currently awaiting further police instructions.”

The spokesperson referred any further questions to police who are leading the search.

The Waitaki River is a large braided river in the South Island.

It drains the Mackenzie Basin and runs 209km southeast to enter the Pacific Ocean between Timaru and Ōamaru on the east coast.

It’s popular for trout and salmon angling.