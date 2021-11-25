Wairoa Keno player wins $80,000 campervan from old ticket stored in jar beside bed

Keno is one of Lotto New Zealand's daily games.

A Wairoa resident has won a VW campervan valued at more than $80,000 after checking a winning Keno ticket left beside their bed for two weeks.

The player, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular Keno player who keeps their tickets in a jar beside the bed.

The winning ticket was sold at Mobil Wairoa for a Keno promotion drawn on November 7.

"After the Keno promotion was drawn I heard that someone in Wairoa had won the Volkswagen campervan and wondered whether it could be me," the eventual winner said.

"I looked up the winning voucher number and had a quick look through my tickets, but couldn't see the winning number so figured I hadn't been the lucky one."

Earlier this week, the player finally rechecked the winning ticket.

"When I found out the prize still hadn't been claimed I figured it would be worth digging my tickets out and taking them in-store to be checked, just in case I had missed something.

"The operator popped my ticket into the terminal and I heard the winning music play – I immediately knew that my ticket was the one everyone was looking for.

"I jumped up and down with excitement – I was absolutely buzzing. I can still hardly believe my luck."

Keno is one of Lotto New Zealand's daily games drawn four times a day at 10am, 1pm, 3pm and 6pm. Players have the chance to win up to $250,000.

Brand-new Volkswagen California Beach campervans are valued at more than $80,000.