Wairarapa Police investigate knife-point robbery in Masterton

Police are hoping to identify the man in the CCTV footage. Photo / Supplied

An early morning knife-point robbery at a Masterton Service station on Saturday has Wairarapa Police appealing to the public for information.

Detective Nick Bunny said the offender entered Masterton Gull service station just before 9am armed with a knife.

He left with a quantity of cash from the till.

"The attendant was not injured in the incident however is understandably shaken by what occurred," Bunny said.

"They are being supported by Police."

CCTV footage from the Masterton Gull Service Station. Photo / Supplied

Police are making inquiries to identify the offender and want to speak with the person in the attached CCTV image.

They are asking anyone with information that might assist police to contact 105, quoting event number 210522/9525.

Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.