Waipara fire: Blaze expected to grow overnight amid windy weather in Canterbury

RNZ
2 mins to read
By RNZ

Windy weather is continuing to hamper firefighting efforts at a large forestry blaze in North Canterbury, which is expected to increase in size overnight.

The fire has been burning since Thursday and it was hoped Fire and Emergency could put it out by the weekend. However, strong winds pushed the fire past its containment line on Sunday and its size grew from 40ha to 85ha.

Fire and Emergency incident controller Brian Keown said the fire’s size remained about 84 hectares.

Winds of up to 80km/h on Monday meant helicopters had to be stood down at times.

Keown said the wind had pushed the fire into some “light fuels” which had “created a lot of smoke, which has been pushed through to Amberley and at times to Waipara itself.”

Winds were expected to reach more than 100km/h on Tuesday.

The fire has been burning since Thursday. Photo / Fire and Emergency
Keown said while the fire was burning well away from properties, an evacuation plan was in place if needed.

“Crews will closely monitor the fire ground overnight. Multiple crews, helicopters and heavy machinery will be on site ready to continue containment efforts from the morning.”

All outdoor fires have been banned in Canterbury until next Monday due to warm, windy conditions.

Fire and Emergency declared a prohibited fire season for the Canterbury District.

It said all previously granted fire permits were no longer valid.

