In today’s headlines, desperate Ōtara patients queue in the cold for hours, housing market heats up and coffee costs spark debate.

By RNZ

Windy weather is continuing to hamper firefighting efforts at a large forestry blaze in North Canterbury, which is expected to increase in size overnight.

The fire has been burning since Thursday and it was hoped Fire and Emergency could put it out by the weekend. However, strong winds pushed the fire past its containment line on Sunday and its size grew from 40ha to 85ha.

Fire and Emergency incident controller Brian Keown said the fire’s size remained about 84 hectares.

Winds of up to 80km/h on Monday meant helicopters had to be stood down at times.