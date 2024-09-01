Advertisement
North Canterbury wildfire ‘not controlled or contained’, fire services warn

Nicholas Jones
By
Investigative Reporter·NZ Herald·
Fire and Emergency NZ services were alerted to the blaze around 8pm on Thursday, August 30. Photo / Fenz

A wildfire in North Canterbury is now “not contained and not controlled”, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) warns.

Five helicopters are battling the blaze, which has burned since Thursday night, through large swathes of pine forest north of the Waipara township.

The fire had previously been classified as contained – but that is no longer the case.

“The fire has jumped the containment line and is now not contained and not controlled. We are putting all our resources into bringing the fire under control, including five helicopters responding,” Fenz said in a statement released just after 5pm today.

The fire originated in a North Canterbury pine plantation.
“High gusty winds have caused multiple breakout fires this afternoon.

“We ask people to not light outdoor fires, and anyone who has lit one recently, please check it is fully extinguished.”

In earlier updates, Fenz said while the fire was visible from the road, neighbouring properties weren’t in danger. There was no update on the risk to properties in the latest release.

In February, Waipara residents were evacuated from their homes after a 300ha vegetation fire in the Waikari Valley breached containment lines.

