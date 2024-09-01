North Canterbury wildfire ‘not controlled or contained’, fire services warn

Fire and Emergency NZ services were alerted to the blaze around 8pm on Thursday, August 30. Photo / Fenz

A wildfire in North Canterbury is now “not contained and not controlled”, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) warns.

Five helicopters are battling the blaze, which has burned since Thursday night, through large swathes of pine forest north of the Waipara township.

The fire had previously been classified as contained – but that is no longer the case.

“The fire has jumped the containment line and is now not contained and not controlled. We are putting all our resources into bringing the fire under control, including five helicopters responding,” Fenz said in a statement released just after 5pm today.