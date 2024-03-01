Waipā Creative Trail participant, Jennie De Groot, is opening her studio to the public on the day. She wants people to know that there are artists in the Waipā district, and you don't have to go far. Photo / Waipā Creative team.

Waipā Creative Trail participant, Jennie De Groot, is opening her studio to the public on the day. She wants people to know that there are artists in the Waipā district, and you don't have to go far. Photo / Waipā Creative team.

The Waipa Creative Trail could have more than 60 artists involved later this month, with five more exhibitions planned.

The trail is a free community event happening on March 16, and aimed to give locals an insight into different ways of being creative.

Project team member Tracey Hancock said art was usually not at the top of people’s minds but it should be.

“Creativity is often pushed aside in the busyness of life because it’s not seen as being important ... [but] research shows there is a strong link between creativity, health, and well-being.”

Last month, the creative team confirmed five art studios for the trail, from pottery to painting, blacksmithing, knife making, and classical guitar crafting. Usually, they are closed to the public.

This week the team announced five more exhibitions, providing an opportunity for more local artists to showcase their talents.

Hancock said the exhibitions were a way to include other artists as not all creatives have dedicated studios, or if they do, they might not be suitable for large numbers of visitors.

“It is anticipated that about 60 creatives will be involved in the trail, possibly more. That’s great because the aim is to showcase the work of as many local creatives as possible, and show a diverse range of creativity.

“We’re excited about the range of work that will be on display and hope that it inspires everyone who comes along to prioritise creativity in their daily life.”

The five exhibitions will be held at the Cambridge Town Hall, Regent Theatre, Rosebank Art Centre, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, and the Te Awamutu library.

A group of local creatives were gearing up for the library exhibition. One artist, Ruth Foulkes, is bringing a spiritual twist with hands-on creative activities for everyone to dive into.

Foulkes is a registered clinical arts therapist, who is passionate about helping others to use creativity in supporting their well-being.

“Creativity for well-being is not about the end product but about the process. It’s about experimenting with materials, colours, shapes, and patterns, and noticing our response to this.”

The Waipā Creative Trail project lead and trail partcipant, Alex Wilkinson, believes creativity saved her life. Photo / Waipā Creative team.

Another creative at the library will be Nynke Piebenga, who has been a weaving artist since the 1970′s.

She’s taught and exhibited her work locally, nationally, and internationally, while holding various roles with the Creative Fibre organisation.

Artist Dannika Tukua, will be reflecting on her love for New Zealand through her artwork.

Tukua’s artwork shows charismatic creatures and fond childhood memories, showcasing the things she feels strongly about.

“My art business isn’t just about making money, it’s a platform for giving back to my community.”

Also for the trail, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa was opening the Marie Panapa Gallery located at the Apakura Campus.

Trail-goers will be able to view the exhibition ‘Te Kōpuni Kura - Collected Treasures of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa’.

The creative trail was first put on the cards in December, after the success of the Creative Conduit pop-up gallery and workshop series in Te Awamutu in early 2023.

The Waipā Creative Trail is a free community event with funding from the council’s Creative Communities Scheme.

The trail is happening on March 16, 9am to 4pm.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

