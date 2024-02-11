The Waipā Creative Trail project lead and trail partcipant, Alex Wilkinson, believes creativity saved her life.

Five Waikato art studios are set to highlight the importance of creativity in boosting mental wellbeing.

The Waipā Creative Trail, a free community event happening on March 16, will give locals an insight into different ways of being creative.

Trail project team member Tracey Hancock said art is usually not top of people’s minds - but it should be.

“Creativity is often pushed aside in the busyness of life because it’s not seen as being important ... [but] research shows there is a strong link between creativity, health, and wellbeing.”

Waipā Creative Trail project lead and trail participant Alex Wilkinson, of Mystery Creek Ceramics, agrees.

“I credit pottery with helping me get out of a severe period of depression and putting me back on the path of valuing myself and my contribution to the world.

“Creativity does matter, it literally saved my life.”

There are five art studios, from pottery to painting, blacksmithing, knife making, and classical guitar crafting, that are opening their doors for the creative trail. Usually they are closed to the public.

Trail participant Jennie De Groot, a painter, said she decided to open her studio for the trail because she wants to raise awareness of artists existing in the Waipā district.

“It’s human nature to think that the grass is greener on the other side and that if we want to see art we often think we have to go to big cities and perhaps even overseas, when in truth, they are on our doorstep, working and thriving in the communities we live in.

Waipā Creative Trail participant Jennie De Groot is opening her studio to the public on the day. She wants people to know that there are artists in the Waipā district, and you don't have to go far. Photo / Waipā Creative team

“Artists have unique workspaces and ways of working that make them interesting and quite unusual. Studios are deeply personal spaces and not often available for viewing, and it’s a chance to see what it means to be a practising artist.”

Wilkinson agrees. “Creativity is abundant in the Waipā and it’s in places you wouldn’t expect. It’s fun to show the community what creativity occurs in a shed/studio at the back of my house.”

For the Creative Trail event, Wilkinson will be showcasing a new product.

“Make your own pottery kits. And a firing service that we run out of our studio for people keen to get involved in ceramics.”

Waipā Creative Trail participant Rodney Stedall is excited to show art lovers how to make a bespoke guitar. Photo / Waipā Creative team

Another participant opening his studio is Greg Hogan, who said he’s excited to share the ancient craft of blacksmithing with locals.

“I don’t often exhibit my work, so this is an opportunity for people to come and see firsthand the different creations I produce from hand-forged steel.

“I’m looking forward to meeting people who are interested in blacksmithing, and explaining the process of how steel is shaped and formed, usually with a big hammer, to become useful and artistic pieces.”

Meanwhile, Rodney Steddall will show the public how a guitar is made.

Waipā Creative Trail participant Greg Hogan is exciting to open his studio to showcase the art of blacksmithing. Photo / Waipā Creative team

“People are always fascinated by my craft of guitar-building. Crafting a guitar from scratch is exciting and rewarding.

“For the [trail] day, I have planned a display of the various stages of building and ... recently completed guitars.”

Apart from the open studios, there will be exhibitions held at the Te Awamutu library, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, and in the Cambridge Town Hall.

The creative trail was first put on the cards in December, after the success of the Creative Conduit pop-up gallery and workshop series in Te Awamutu in early 2023.

The Waipā Creative Trail is a free community event due to funding from the local council’s Creative Communities Scheme.

The trail takes place on March 16, 9am to 4pm.

For more information visit The Waipā Creative Hub Facebook page.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

