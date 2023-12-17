A local potter of the Waipā district showcases their creativity by creating a mug.

Art enthusiasts now have the opportunity to sample local talent with the launch of the Waipa Creative Trail.

Following the success of the Creative Conduit pop-up gallery and workshop series in Te Awamutu earlier in 2023, the creative trail for 2024 has now been officially established.

The trail is supported by the Te Awamutu Business Chamber and Waipā District Council‘s Creative Communities Scheme to help people discover more about their own creativity.

Trail coordinator Abbie McCall said it was a chance to have community conversations about creativity and its many forms and benefits.

“Often people say they’re not creative because they’re not artists, but that’s not true.

“We want to dispel some of the common myths around creativity, including what it is, and help people identify and appreciate how they express themselves creatively”.

Business Chamber Chief Executive, Shane Walsh, said the trail is a great initiative that will help highlight the social and economic role of creativity in creating vibrant communities.

“There’s a significant amount of research showing the link between creativity and health and well-being, and we’re fortunate to have some very talented creatives but they’re not necessarily well known in the area.

“So, we see the trail as being of great benefit to everyone”, he said.

During its inaugural year, Trail organisers were aiming to have six to eight creatives open their studios to the public, offering a chance for people to witness works in progress, view finished pieces, and have conversations with the artists.

Exhibitions and other opportunities would be made available for attendees to explore and discover their own forms of creativity.

McCall said she was delighted with the responses received so far.

“We’ve just started contacting organisations to gauge their interest in holding an exhibition and the response has been really positive. We’re aiming to have at least three or four of these, as well as a range of open studios”.

The lead-up to the trail and the day itself would see activities and discussions to get people thinking about their own creative talents and creativity.

The Waipā Creative Trail is a free community event and it would be on March 16, 2024.

To keep up to date with what’s happening, like ‘The Waipā Creative Hub’ page on Facebook.

The council partners with Creative New Zealand to promote, support, and increase participation in community arts and cultural activities in the Waipā district, and each year Creative New Zealand provides Creative Communities Scheme funding to the council to distribute.





