Boiling water would not make it safe to drink.

“An exceedance of the MAV for nitrates poses an immediate risk to some people’s health, particularly pregnant women and babies, if they consume the water. This differs from the MAV for arsenic, which has been an issue in the Waikato and Auckland areas over the past week, where the risk is based on long-term exposure,” Taylor said.

An alternative supply of tanker water was available for consumers, with locations available on the council’s website.

“Elevated levels of nitrates in the source water for the Lower Waihao rural water supply are a known and ongoing issue,” Taylor said.

Nitrate levels in the Lower Waihao source water had been rising since October, he said.

“We encourage private suppliers and domestic self-suppliers with bore sources to have their water tested for nitrate levels by an accredited laboratory, particularly if it is being consumed by pregnant women or babies.

“The water should also be tested for the presence of bacteria as it is important your water is microbiologically safe.”

The council was monitoring the nitrate level and would advise consumers when the water was safe to drink again.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.