St John crews responding to Wednesday's crash at Piarere, near Tīrau, which killed one person and injured 14 others.

Police are appealing for information after a fatal crash on State Highway 1 near Tīrau on Wednesday.

The crash between three vehicles, including a tourist bus, at Piarere killed one person and injured 14 others.

Emergency services, including five rescue helicopters, took the injured to hospitals in Waikato, Rotorua, Tauranga and Auckland.

Police said inquiries were continuing into the circumstances of the crash and they appealed for information to help the investigation.

Police want to hear from anyone travelling on SH1 between Hamilton and Tīrau between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday, November 27, who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed dangerous driving incidents.