Tīrau fatal crash: Police appealing for more information

Waikato Herald
St John crews responding to Wednesday's crash at Piarere, near Tīrau, which killed one person and injured 14 others.

Police are appealing for information after a fatal crash on State Highway 1 near Tīrau on Wednesday.

The crash between three vehicles, including a tourist bus, at Piarere killed one person and injured 14 others.

Emergency services, including five rescue helicopters, took the injured to hospitals in Waikato, Rotorua, Tauranga and Auckland.

Police said inquiries were continuing into the circumstances of the crash and they appealed for information to help the investigation.

Police want to hear from anyone travelling on SH1 between Hamilton and Tīrau between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday, November 27, who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed dangerous driving incidents.

“At this time, police can confirm only that a vehicle crossed the centreline, colliding with other vehicles.

One person is dead after a serious crash that closed State Highway 1 at Piarere, near Tīrau, on Wednesday.
“All other details about the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact police on 105 online, quoting file number 241128/6729.

