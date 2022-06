Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5. Photo / NZME

One person has died in a crash at Waimangu, south of Rotorua.

Emergency services were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 shortly before 10pm Wednesday.

A part of SH5 was closed and diversions were put in place.

They were lifted around 2.30am.

The Serious Crash Unit attended.

Police said this morning the death would be referred to the Coroner.