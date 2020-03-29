A Waikato berry grower has been fined more than $76,000 after a Labour Inspectorate investigation found the company committed labour law breaches against hundreds of its employees.
Olde Berry Farm Ltd and its director were ordered by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) today to pay $76,532. The business was ordered to pay $50,000 in penalties and $16,532 in unpaid minimum wage and holiday pay.
Its managing director Andrew Peter Molloy was made personally responsible for an additional $10,000 in penalties.
The farm first came to inspectorate's attention when it was investigating another farm, Matangi Berry Farm Ltd, which operated on the same orchard in 2017.
